Ex-CJI Khehar, dancer Chandrakumar among 68 personalities conferred with Padma awards

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, dancer Shobana Chandrakumar, actor Anant Nag and Vice Chancellor of prestigious King George’s Medical University Soniya Nityanand were among 68 eminent personalities conferred with the coveted Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

A total of 139 distinguished persons were named for the country’s civilian awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- on the eve of the 76th Republic Day on January 25.

The President gave awards to 68 chosen ones on Tuesday in the second civil investiture ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.

During the first investiture ceremony on April 28, President Murmu had conferred Padma awards to 71 personalities.

In the ceremony in Ganatantra Mandap in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, President Murmu conferred the country’s second highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan to Justice (retd) Khehar for public affairs while the award for late Kathak dancer Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia and late legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha were received by Lakhia’s grandson and Sinha’s son.

The President also handed over nine Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award, during the ceremony to noted personalities which included dancer and actor Shobana Chandrakumar, businessman Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, archaeologist Kailash Nath Dikshit, dancer Jatin Goswami, actor Anant Nag, and Sadhvi Ritambhara.

The award for economist Bibek Debroy and former Maharashtra CM and Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi was received by Debroy’s wife and Joshi’s son.

Leading immunologist and KGMU VC Nityanand, footballer Inivalappil Mani Vijayan, singer Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, actor Ashok Laxman Saraf, mask maker Reba Kanta Mahanta, and musician Ricky Gyan Kej were among the recipients for Padma Shri.

Noted theatre artist and acting coach Barry John, folk musician and noted parai player Velu Aasan, businessman Sajjan Bhajanka, Dr Neerja Bhatla, scientist Ajay V Bhatt, writer Sant Ram Deswal, spiritual leader Acharya Jonas Mejetti, and Farooq Ahmad Mir were among the other Padma Shri awardees.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service, among others.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.