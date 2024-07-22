Ex-BJP MLA Udaybhan Karwariya to be released from prison after UP Governor grants pardon

Prayagraj: Former BJP MLA Udaybhan Karwariya serving life imprisonment in Naini Central Jail here for the murder of a Samajwadi Party MLA, is scheduled to be released from prison following UP Governor Anandiben Patel’s recent pardon.



The governor, using the powers conferred under Article 161 of the Indian Constitution, has passed an order to release Karwariya after accepting the recommendation of premature release by the state government.

Article 161 empowers the governor of a state to grant pardons, reprieves, respites, or remissions of punishment or to suspend, remit, or commute the sentence of any convict against any law relating to a matter to which the executive power of the state extends.

Prayagraj’s senior superintendent of police and district magistrate made the said recommendation citing Karwariya’s good conduct in jail, officials said. The order of the governor’s pardon was issued on Friday.

In a letter issued the same day, the Prison Administration and Reforms Section of Uttar Pradesh, said, “Karwariya should be released from jail on presenting two sureties and a bond of the same amount.”

Meanwhile, Senior Jail Superintendent (Naini Central Jail) Rang Bahadur Patel told news agency that he has not received the file regarding the release of Udaybhan Karwariya yet.

“As soon as the release file arrives, action will be taken on it,” he said.

On November 4, 2019, Udaybhan Karwariya was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Additional Sessions Judge of Prayagraj.

SP MLA Jawahar Yadav was shot dead in Prayagraj on August 13, 1996 and a case was registered against Udaybhan Karwariya, his

brothers Kapilmuni Karwariya and Surajbhan Karwariya and another.