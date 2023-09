Bodh Singh Bhagat, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat seat, joined the Congress on Wednesday.

Assembly elections in BJP-governed MP are due in November.

Bhagat, who was a Member of Parliament between 2014 and 2019, and leaders from a few other outfits along with their supporters joined the Congress in the presence of the party’s state chief Kamal Nath here.