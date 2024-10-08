Ex-BJP leader Patil joins NCP (SP); Raut terms it as good omen

Indapur: Former Maharashtra minister Harshvardhan Patil joined the opposition NCP (SP) on Monday, days after quitting the BJP.

Patil was inducted into the NCP (SP) in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.

The former MLA said his supporters wanted him to contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections from Indapur seat (in Pune district), which he had earlier represented, and asserted people are more important than political parties in a democracy.

Indapur comes under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Patil, who is currently president of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories, quit the BJP last week. He met the NCP (SP) chief in Mumbai on October 3 and then said Pawar urged him to join his party and contest the Assembly elections, likely to be held next month.

“He said he would get me elected,” the former MLA had claimed. Speculations were rife that Patil, a former MLA from Indapur assembly seat, would switch sides, especially after NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said those who won the seat last time will get to retain the seat.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Patil’s joining the NCP (SP) is a good omen.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and the Congress comprise the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

“I welcome Patil’s decision to join the MVA. It is a good omen,” Raut said.