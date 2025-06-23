Ex Andhra CM YS Jagan, driver booked for man’s death during Guntur rally

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh): Following the death of a 55-year-old man during a rally, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and five of his aides has been booked for culpable homicide, with the Guntur police confirming that the vehicle involved in the fatal accident was the one he was travelling in. The case, initially filed under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by the victim’s wife Cheeli Lurdhu Mary, has now been reclassified under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 49 (act endangering human life or personal safety of others).

This came after an incident occurred during a rally held by Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday (June 18) when Cheeli Singayya was allegedly run over by the YSRCP supremo’s vehicle. “After examining multiple sources, including video footage, CCTV recordings, drone visuals, and eyewitness accounts, it was confirmed that the deceased was seen under the wheels of the Ex-Chief Minister’s vehicle. Consequently, the charges were altered to Sections 105 and 49 of the BNS,” the police said in its statement. The police further added, “Permission was granted only for the Ex-Chief Minister’s convoy and three vehicles to travel from Tadepalli to Sattenapalli as part of the tour programme of Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on 18.06.2025. While the convoy was passing near the Anjaneya Swamy statue located at Etukuru Bypass, under the jurisdiction of Nallapadu Police Station, information was received about a road accident. A male person was reported to have sustained bleeding injuries.” Upon receiving the information, police immediately admitted the injured individual, identified as Cheeli Singaiah, to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A case was earlier registered based on a complaint filed by his wife, Cheeli Lurdhu Mary, under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police said that six individuals were present in the vehicle, including Ramana Reddy, Car Driver, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Former Chief Minister, K. Nageshwar Reddy, Personal Assistant, Y. V. Subba Reddy, Former Member of Parliament, Perni Nani Venkateswara Rao, Former MLA; and Vidadala Rajini, Former Minister.