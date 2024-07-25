Ex-Agniveers to get 10% reservation in BSF, CISF, RPF recruitment: MHA

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10 per cent reservation for former Agniveers in recruitment for the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashakt Seema Bal (SSB), and Railway Protection Force (RPF). The BSF has deemed former Agniveers, who possess four years of experience, suitable for inclusion in the force. These individuals will benefit from a 10 per cent reservation and age relaxation.



A BSF spokesperson stated, “Agniveers are well-prepared after four years of rigorous training. Including them in our ranks is akin to receiving trained soldiers. With minimal additional training, they can be deployed on the front lines.” The BSF emphasised its commitment to providing a 10 per cent reservation and age relaxation for Agniveers.

Director General (DG) CISF Nina Singh said that the Home Ministry has taken a big step in recruiting ex-agniveers in the Central Armed Police Forces. In this regard, CISF has also made all arrangements. 10 per cent of vacancies of constables will be reserved for Ex Agniveers.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, this decision, made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Home minister Amit Shah, aims to strengthen the BSF. The BSF Director General confirmed the new policy and highlighted the significance of the experience and training that former Agniveers bring to the force.

In June 2022, the government launched the Agnipath recruitment scheme, targeting young soldiers aged 17.5 to 21 for a four-year service period. Under this system, 25 per cent of the recruits will be retained for extended service, while the remaining 75 per cent will retire with a substantial retirement package.

The scheme has faced criticism from Opposition parties, including the Congress, which expressed concerns about the future of the 75 per cent of Agniveers who are not retained after their four-year tenure. The Opposition questioned the government’s plan for the post-service careers of these young soldiers.

In a written response to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for home affairs Nityanand Rai announced that former Agniveers are being granted a 10 per cent reservation for constable (general duty) and rifleman positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles. Additionally, Agniveers are being given age and physical test relaxations. Minister Rai informed that there are currently 84,106 vacant positions in these forces out of a total sanctioned strength of 10,45,751.

Rai stated that the measures taken by the central government to support Agniveers aim to secure their future while ensuring the recruitment of qualified and trained youth into the country’s security forces. The government’s objective is to provide more opportunities for young individuals through the benefits and reservations associated with the Agniveer scheme, enabling them to serve the nation with full dedication.