‘EVM a theft machine, make sure you voted right party’

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday asked the voters in Kashmir to remain vigilant to the possibility of manipulation of the EVMs when they cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

“It is important for all the voters to know that the EVM is a theft machine. On the polling day, you will go through the process of identification and then your finger will be inked. When you go to the EVM booth, you should check the (LED) lights on it,” he said.

“After you cast the vote, there should be a beep from the machine. If there is no light on the machine, you should come out and ask the (election) staff about it,” Abdullah, who was addressing an election rally in Panzinara on the outskirts of Srinagar, added. The former CM was campaigning for party candidate Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who is contesting the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, going to polls on May 13. Abdullah urged the voters to ensure that the VVPAT slips have the same election symbol printed on them as the one they voted for.

“After you cast your vote, there will be a (VVPAT) slip. You should check whether the symbol on the slip is the same as the one you have voted for,” he said. Abdullah urged the party leaders to ensure that they appoint “scrupulously honest” people as polling agents for the elections. The NC chief alleged the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stooped to communal scaremongering for electoral gains.