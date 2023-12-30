Evil elements trying to disturb peace: Manipur CM

iMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday appealed to all sections of society to shun violence and engage in dialogue to restore peace in the state.

He condemned the killing of a village guard by unidentified individuals in Kadangband, Imphal West district, stating that evil elements were attempting to disrupt peace.

Addressing a press conference at the CM’s secretariat, Singh said: “Let’s abandon violence, come to the negotiating table, and initiate a dialogue to restore normalcy.”

He mentioned that investigations were ongoing and security forces had begun combing operations to apprehend the killers of the village guard.

Unidentified individuals killed a village guard identified as Jamesbond Ningombam in Kadangband around 3.30am.

Police said suspected militants from a nearby hill were responsible for the attack.

Ningombam’s body was taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem examination.

Kadangband, located on the outskirts of Imphal West district, shares border with Kangpokpi district which has experienced continuous violence since the outbreak of ethnic strife on May 3.