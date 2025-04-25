‘Evidence of 3,000-yr-old civilisation found in Maha’

Yavatmal: Researchers from Nagpur University have uncovered remains of a 3,000-year-old Iron Age civilisation in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district.

Excavations at Pachkhed village revealed circular limestone-floored houses, pottery, iron tools, semi-precious stone beads, terracotta and bone artefacts.

The site also shows signs of Satavahana, Medieval, and Nizam-era use. Samples have been sent for AMS dating to confirm the period, with results expected by May–June. The team believes this could significantly enhance understanding of early settlements

in the region.