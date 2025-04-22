‘Every word spoken by constitutional functionary guided by national interest’

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday hit out at his critics for questioning his remarks on a recent Supreme Court order, asserting that every word spoken by a constitutional functionary is guided by supreme national interest.

Addressing a Delhi University event, Dhankhar also said efforts of forces working against the country to tarnish and run down institutions should be neutralised, “be it that of the presidency”.

Asserting that Parliament is supreme, Dhankhar said, “There is no visualisation in the Constitution of any authority above Parliament. Parliament is supreme... Let me tell you, it is as supreme as every individual in the country.”

He also underscored that there should be “no doubt” that the Constitution is for the people and its repository of safeguarding is that of the elected representatives.

“They are the ultimate masters as to what the Constitution’s content will be,” he said.

A top court bench recently prescribed a three-month timeline for the president of India to decide on bills reserved by governors for her nod.

Reacting to the directive, Dhankhar had said the judiciary cannot play the

role of a “super Parliament” and get into the domain of the executive.

He said every word spoken by a constitutional functionary is guided by the supreme sublime interest of the nation.

“I find it conceivably intriguing that some have recently reflected that constitutional offices can be ceremonial or ornamental. Nothing can be far distanced from a wrong understanding of the role of everyone in this country -- constitutional functionary or a citizen,” he said.

Stating that every one of them has a role, he said, “The soul of democracy resides and pulsates in every citizen. Democracy will blossom.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said on Tuesday that neither Parliament nor the executive but the Constitution is supreme, as he hit back at Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar who slammed his critics for questioning his remarks on a recent Supreme Court order.

Sibal also claimed that everything the court said was consistent with the country’s constitutional values and guided by national interest.