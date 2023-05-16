Every verse of Bhagavad Gita is a blessing for us, says CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar while speaking at ‘Radha Jagran’ organised in Sector-12 of Karnal on Monday said that Bhagavad Gita is a pivotal source of inspiration for every one of us and the knowledge we gain from every verse of the Holy Gita is a blessing for us. Gita is the true guide of humanity as it gives us the message of Karma, he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla also remained present on this occasion.

Khattar also extended birthday wishes to Gita Manishi Swami Shri Gyananand Ji and wished him a healthy life. He said that Shri Gyananand Ji is guiding all of us by taking the essence of the Holy Gita to the masses.

The Chief Minister said that saints work as social reformers. Gita Manishi Swami Shri Gyananand ji is also continuously working on social problems. He is taking the message of Gita to the jail inmates. Along with this, he is also taking care of Gaushalas, organising free polio operations, blood donation camps and other social service works for the poor.

International Gita Mahotsav is being organised not only in the country but also abroad. Due to this, the message of the Gita is being spread in foreign countries also, said Khattar.

He said that on the birth anniversary of saints and great men, we need to make a resolution to take society on the path of progress. The essence of Gita is important for every section of the society and its message should be spread to the masses so that everyone can make their lives blessed.

On the call of the Chief Minister, the devotees gathered in Radha Jagran were also given the pledge to get rid of drug addiction. Drug De-addiction Week should be celebrated once in every district. Social organisations, religious organisations and every section of society should cooperate in the successful organisation of de-addiction week, said Gita Manishi Swami Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj.