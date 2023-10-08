‘Every segment of society, INDIA bloc in favour of caste survey’

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said caste survey is the need of the hour and claimed every segment of society in the country as well as the opposition INDIA bloc were in favour of it.



The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar recently announced results of its caste survey, which showed that 84 per cent of the state’s population belong to backward classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

‘The caste survey took place in Bihar, it will happen in Rajasthan and there is demand for it in Maharashtra as well.

Caste survey is the need of the hour and all sections of society and

the INDIA alliance are in favour of it,’ Raut told reporters.

Speaking on the ‘wagh nakh’, the tiger claw-shaped weapon of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, that the Maharashtra government has said will be brought to the state from the United Kingdom, Sanjay Raut said even descendants of the legendary warrior-king have doubts on its authenticity.

‘It may belong to that era. But we have tremendous respect for it. The Bharatiya Janata Party is indulging in emotional politics. People will use the wagh nakh to attack the Eknath Shinde government in the elections,’ he further claimed.