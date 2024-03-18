Every mother & daughter form of ‘Shakti’ for me: PM

Jagtial (Telangana): Asserting that for him every mother and daughter was a form of “Shakti”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the upcoming polls will be a fight between those who want to destroy “Shakti” and those who worship them.



Launching a counterattack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Shakti’ jibe against him, Modi said the nation dedicated ‘Chandrayaan’s’ success to ‘Shiv Shakti’ and the opposition parties are talking about destroying “Shakti”.

In his first rally here in Telangana after the announcement of the poll dates for the Lok Sabha, he also said the people of Telangana will script a new history on May 13 by voting for ‘Viksit (developed) Bharat’ in the elections and asserted that the Congress and BRS will be wiped out.

“On Sunday in Mumbai, there was an INDI alliance rally after the announcement of the schedule for elections. They announced their manifesto at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, and said their fight was against ‘Shakti’. For me, every mother and every daughter is a form of ‘Shakti’. Mothers and sisters, I worship you as ‘Shakti’. I am Bharat Maa’s ‘pujari’,” he asserted.

“INDI alliance in its manifesto announced to finish/destroy Shakti. I accept their challenge. I will sacrifice my life for the security of mothers and sisters,” he further said.

Gandhi in his speech on Sunday said: “Our fight against Modi is not on a personal level. Modi is a ‘mask’ who works for a ‘Shakti’ (power). He is a shallow man who doesn’t have a 56-inch chest.”

Noting that people’s support for BJP was growing continuously in Telangana, Modi said as the voting day nears there is a BJP wave in Telangana. People of the country and Telangana say ‘ab ki baar, 400 paar’ (400 seats for NDA).

During his over half an hour-long speech, the Prime Minister also attacked the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in the state and the BRS.

The Congress crushed the dreams of Telangana, while BRS used the emotions of people, he said.

Alleging that Congress has made Telangana its ‘ATM state’, he alleged that “the money looted from Telangana goes to Delhi. There, it reaches the safe of ‘parivarvadi’ people. The same money is used for funding conspiracies of lies and division.”