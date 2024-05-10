Every inch of PoK belongs to India, no force can snatch it: Amit Shah

Khunti: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed the Congress for “raising question mark” on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and asserted that every inch of it belonged to India and no force can snatch it.



“Mani Shankar Aiyar is telling us to respect Pakistan as it possesses an atomic bomb. Few days ago, INDIA alliance leader Farooq Abdullah said do not talk about PoK as Pakistan has an atomic bomb. I want to tell the Congress and INDIA alliance that PoK belongs to India and no force can snatch it,” Shah said at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Khunti.

He said, “I do not know what has happened to the Congress. A resolution was passed unanimously in Parliament that PoK is part of India. You (Congress) are now putting a question mark on PoK by talking about the atom bomb. BJP’s stand is clear that every inch of PoK belongs to India and it will remain with India.”

He said Congress preserved Article 370 for 70 years but Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured its abrogation.

Urging people to vote for the BJP, Shah said the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand was neck-deep in corruption.

“JMM-led alliance indulged in Rs 300-crore land scam, Rs 1,000-crore mining scam, Rs 1,000-crore MNREGA scam, Rs 40-crore liquor scam. We will not allow the JMM-led alliance to digest poor people’s money,” he said.

Referring to the recovery of about Rs 350 crore from the premises linked a Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand and Rs 35 crore from the domestic help of an official linked to Congress Minister Alamgir in Jharkhand, he said the money belonged to people of Jharkhand which was “being looted by Rahul Baba’s party” but will be given back to the masses.He accused the JMM and Congress of doing “vote-bank politics”.

“Congress created obstacles in building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for 70 years whereas PM Modi constructed the temple in five years...Rahul Baba did not come to Ram Mandir consecration as he was afraid of his ‘vote bank’,” he said.

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi why the Congress failed to appoint any tribal President during its rule”, he said while taking a jibe at the grand old party and INDIA alliance.

Shah said under the Congress regime, Maoists exercised rights on “jal, jungle and jameen (water, forest and land) in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. “After you made Modi Prime Minister, he wiped out the Maoist menace and ushered in development,” he said.