Every grievance will be closely monitored, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government has started the CM Window to ensure that the people of the state do not have to make frequent rounds to Chandigarh to resolve their problems. Under this, about 10.5 lakh complaints have been redressed, so far.



“Taking a step further towards ensuring timely redressal of every grievance raised by the citizens, the state government has started another unique initiative ‘Jan Samvad ‘to resolve the grievances of people at their doorstep,” said Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing the gathering at Jan Samvad Programme held in Hisar on Sunday.

He said that the complaints raised in these Jan Samvad programmes would be uploaded on the Jan Samvad portal at the Chandigarh headquarters and monitoring of all these complaints would be done at the state-level.

“The grievances of the people have been resolved by organizing 4 Jan Samvad Programmes in various districts of Haryana. This is the fifth such programme in Hisar. The State Government is committed to resolving the problems of the common people on priority basis,” said Manohar Lal Khattar.

A total of 428 grievances were kept before the Chief Minister, related to Irrigation Department, Development and Panchayat, Police, Health, Urban Local Bodies, Public Health, Electricity Corporation and Parivar Pehchan Patra etc.

The Chief Minister while giving a patient hearing to the grievances directed the officers concerned to resolve all the grievances in a time-bound manner.