Every flood victim will get compensation within 45 days, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said that the state government will ensure compensation to all the flood victims across the state within 45 days.

Chairing a high level meeting here at his official residence, the Chief Minister said that a few days ago, he had announced that his government will give the highest compensation in the country — Rs 20,000 per acre — to farmers for crop damage.

The Chief Minister underlined that it is extremely important that compensation reaches everyone as quickly as possible adding that being a son of farmer he understands the agony of the food growers.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that until every single farmer receives their compensation for the crop damage, he will not sleep peacefully. Discussing the complete plan, he ordered that that special “Girdawari” (crop damage assessment) should start from tomorrow, (September 13) and the entire process will be completed within 45 days.

The Chief Minister said that, henceforth, the farmers will start receiving their compensation cheques in hand adding that officers from non-flooded areas will be deployed in flood-affected villages so that the assessment work can be completed quickly. He said that Officers will go village to village, inspect all fields, prepare their reports and no matter what the crop is — if there is damage, compensation will be given. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that after the report is made, farmers will be given one week to raise any objections, so that any error in the report can be rectified.

The Chief Minister said that the entire process will be completed within 45 days, and compensation cheques will be distributed to the farmers. He said that in the villages where the entire crop has been destroyed, this process will be completed in just one month, and cheques will be given earlier.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that as compared to times when it used to take a whole year to disburse the compensation, it will now be completed in a month or a month and a half as an honest government is serving the people.