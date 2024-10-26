Every drop of blood spilled will be avenged: J&K LG on recent terror attacks

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said every drop of innocent blood spilled in the valley will be avenged and all capabilities will be used to dismantle the terror ecosystem. Addressing the passing out-cum-attestation parade of the Border Security Force (BSF) at the STC, Humhama here, Sinha said Pakistan has persisted with its unholy action of carrying out terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. "Unfortunately, we have a neighbour who since the time of independence has continuously engaged in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the poverty and hunger afflicting its citizens, it persists with its unholy actions of supporting terrorism and trafficking narcotics," he said. Referring to recent terror attacks in Ganderbal and Baramulla districts, the LG said the terrorists targeted "our brave soldiers, civilians, workers involved in infrastructure projects and some labourers who had come from other places".

"It has been resolved that every drop of blood shed will be avenged by our security forces. In such a situation, India's first line of defence must fulfil its duties with greater vigilance," he added. A local doctor and six non-local labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel-construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal on Sunday, while the attack near the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla on Thursday left four people, including two soldiers, dead. Sinha said the objective of the government and security forces is to uproot terrorism and create an environment where citizens can realise their dreams and aspirations. "The Border Security Force has consistently played its role in achieving this vision. We must assure the public that continuous, effective and strict action will be taken against terrorists and their support structure. "Using the whole-of-government approach, we are committed to utilising all available capabilities to dismantle the ecosystem of terrorism," he said. The LG said strengthening the anti-terrorism grid through coordination between the BSF, Army, police and other agencies is a priority for the government. The BSF plays a crucial role in all operations to prevent infiltration and safeguard India's borders, he said.