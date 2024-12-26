Even after 20 years, Tsunami still haunts people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: Even after 20 years of the deadly Tsunami of December 26, 2004, the devastation which killed more than 400 people and left nearly 3,000 missing, still haunts the residents of Campbell Bay and Car Nicobar in Nicobar district of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Located nearly 535 km away from Port Blair, Nicobar district suffered the maximum damage during the 2004 tsunami. Till today debris of damaged houses, defence quarters, schools, church and government establishments can send shivers down the spine of people.

At Tamaloo village at Car Nicobar, signs of the large-scale devastation is still visible and every year Nicobarese tribes gather at ‘Death House’ - a separate community house where Nicobari tribes as a part of their ritual remember their friend, family and relatives who passed away. As per govt statistics, 269 people died while 583 went missing at Car Nicobar (nearly 274 km away from Port Blair), at Teressa Island, 54 died and six missing, at Chowra, 41 died and 17 missing, at Campbell Bay, 20 died and 520 went missing.