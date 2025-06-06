Evacuation of stranded tourists in Sikkim still on; 63 still await rescue

Darjeeling: Efforts to evacuate tourists stranded in North Sikkim due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall continued on Thursday with successful airlift operation conducted from Chaten to Pakyong Greenfield Airport. The day saw 59 evacuees.

MI-17 helicopters transported tourists, including foreign nationals, ensuring their safe passage. Following their arrival, Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) arranged buses to facilitate onward travel. Additionally, another MI-17 sortie was organised for tourists opting to travel to Bagdogra, extending critical support for their journey home.

However, the operation faced a setback later in the day. According to Superintendent of Police, Mangan, Sonam Dichu Bhutia, 63 tourists still remain stranded in Chaten, as evacuation efforts had to be suspended due to sudden deterioration in weather conditions, which severely affected visibility and flight safety.

Earlier in the day, two MI-17V5 helicopters were deployed from Pakyong Airport. One airlifted 39 tourists, while the other brought back 20, totaling 59 evacuees for the day.

Authorities have confirmed that evacuation operations will resume as soon as weather conditions improve on Friday.

The state government continues to monitor the situation closely, coordinating between the Indian Air Force, district administration, and tourism officials to ensure the safe return.