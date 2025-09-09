EU’s Political and Security Committee to visit India from September 10 to 14

New Delhi: The European Union’s Political and Security Committee comprising 27 envoys of the bloc will undertake a five-day visit to India beginning Wednesday as the two sides explore ways to impart a new momentum to overall ties including by sealing the long-negotiated free trade deal.

The influential committee headed by Ambassador Delphine Pronk, during its first visit to India, will hold strategic discussions with high-level Indian government officials, private sector defence representatives, civil society organisations and leading think-tanks.

The Political and Security Committee (PSC) is composed of EU member states’ ambassadors based in Brussels and is chaired by the European External Action Service.

It plays a decisive role in the conduct of the EU’s common foreign and security policy (CFSP) and common security and defence policy (CSDP).

The visit of the PSC coincides with the 13th round of negotiations between India and the EU for the proposed free trade agreement that both sides are looking to finalise by December.

The PSC’s visit also comes months ahead of the next edition of India-EU summit that is expected to take place in India in the first half of next year.

“This extensive engagement aims to provide a comprehensive assessment of policy priorities, while exploring future avenues for enhancing cooperation on key foreign policy matters, security and defence, particularly in the lead up to the upcoming EU-India summit,” an EU readout said.

The key responsibilities of the PSC include monitoring the international situation and recommending strategic approaches to the Council of the European Union.

“EU-India collaboration is vital in key areas of mutual interest, including counterterrorism, cybersecurity, hybrid threats, maritime security and maritime domain awareness, space security, defence industry cooperation and countering foreign information manipulation and interference,” Ambassador Pronk said.

“These critical issues will be high on our agenda and the insights and recommendations gathered from our visit will be presented to the top political leaders of the EU, paving the way for enhanced cooperation,” he added.

Herve Delphin, the Ambassador of the European Union to New Delhi, said the EU and India emerged as “natural partners” with strongly converging interests and shared values in today’s “volatile geopolitical and economic landscape”.

“Our leaders are determined to elevate the EU-India Strategic Partnership and harness its immense potential,” he said. “This partnership of mutual benefit can contribute to the prosperity and safety of our citizens and contribute to global stability and security.”

Ambassador Delphin said the visit by PSC to India underscores Team Europe’s collective will to strengthen ties with India, especially in the area of defence and security cooperation. The EU readout noted that the visit builds on recent “key milestones”, including the EU College of Commissioners’ trip to India in February, the inaugural EU-India Strategic Dialogue in June, and the upcoming EU-India Summit in early 2026.

“The EU is one of India’s largest trading partners and investors, with both sides aiming to conclude a free trade agreement by the end of 2025,” it said.