EU, India deepen counter-terrorism collaboration

Brussels/New Delhi: The European Union and India have agreed to work more closely together to fight terrorism after meeting at the 15th EU-India Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in Brussels on September 9.

Both sides strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed dozens of civilians, and stressed their shared commitment to tackling global security threats through greater cooperation.

An official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday underlined that the EU reiterated its condolences to India over the Pahalgam tragedy, labelling the assault a “grave reminder of terrorism’s indiscriminate brutality.” Both sides unanimously denounced terrorism “in all its forms,” with specific emphasis on cross-border terrorism, and called for sustained, collaborative action to dismantle terror networks worldwide.

A key part of the talks was the need to strengthen international cooperation. The EU and India highlighted the importance of working with organisations such as the United Nations, the Global Counterterrorism Forum, and the Financial Action Task Force to stop terror financing and coordinate global counter-terrorism efforts. They also noted that ongoing conflict in some regions is making extremism worse, so countries need to work together more closely.

During the meeting, both sides shared updates on their changing counter-terrorism policies at home. They focused on stopping terror financing with tighter financial checks, fighting online radicalisation by challenging extremist content, and making it easier to label terrorists and groups under the law. They also discussed new threats like weaponised drones and encrypted messaging, agreeing to create new rules and strategies to address these issues.

The two sides plan to focus on sharing intelligence quickly to prevent attacks, working together to build skills in areas at risk, and countering extremist ideas through community programmes and clear messaging. In a joint statement, they promised to speed up practical cooperation to tackle these complex threats.

The Working Group ended by agreeing to meet next in New Delhi, with the date to be decided through diplomatic channels. This move shows both sides are committed to turning their discussions into real action and highlights the growing importance of their partnership for global security.

The recent announcements reflect a comprehensive strategy blending financial, technological, and ideological measures, positioning the EU and India as pivotal players in the fight against 21st-century terrorism.