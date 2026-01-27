EU chief’s elegant wardrobe turns heads

New Delhi: It’s not just the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in India that is making news, but the elegant wardrobe she chose for her public engagements in Delhi is also creating headlines.

As a chief guest, the European Union (EU) leader attended the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday in a maroon and gold silk brocade ‘bandhgala’.

On Tuesday, as India and the EU sealed a landmark free trade agreement billed as “mother of all deals”, she delivered a joint press statement, as also a subtle sartorial statement, attired in a refined blue outfit paired with white trousers, at the iconic Hyderabad House here.

In her address, von der Leyen thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “exceptional hospitality we experienced” in India.

“This is a memory I will carry for a lifetime, because the sense of communion was so powerful,” the EU chief said, recalling her experience of attending the ceremonial parade on Monday.

The EU chief and Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, were the chief guests for this year’s Republic Day event held on the Kartavya Path.

President Droupadi Murmu and the chief guests arrived at the venue in a traditional buggy that was escorted by the President’s Bodyguard.

As she stepped off the buggy, the intricate design and craftsmanship of her wardrobe, evident in its floral motifs, gently shimmered under the winter sun, lending the couture a ceremonial grace.

On Tuesday, the EU chief began her engagements with a visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat, along with Costa.

She wore the exquisite blue outfit, endowed with rich embroidery work, on the occasion, as well as for attending delegation-level talks at the Hyderabad House, and later an India-EU Business Forum at the Bharat Mandapam.

The EU chief’s sartorial choices for attending events in India have also caught the attention of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

In a post on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, the FDCI termed it a “proud moment for Indian fashion” on the global stage.

“During her historic visit to India, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is seen in creations by celebrated Indian designers Rajesh Pratap Singh and Anamika Khan, celebrating the depth, dignity, and global resonance of Indian design and craftsmanship,” the FDCI posted on Instagram.

The post also carried a quote of its chairman, Sunil Sethi, and hashtags such as ‘IndianFashion’, ‘RajeshPratapSingh’, ‘AnamikaKhanna’, ‘IndianDesign’, ‘Craftsmanship’, ‘TextileHeritage’, ‘FashionDiplomacy’ and ‘GlobalStage’.

“It fills us with immense pride to witness European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen donning the creations of Indian designers for such a historic visit.

“Her appropriate choice was not just a statement of style, but a homage to the extraordinary talent of Indian craftsmen and weavers whose artistry tells the story of our heritage on the world stage,” Sethi said.