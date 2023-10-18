Ethics Committee calls BJP MP Dubey, Dehadrai for statement in complaint against Moitra

: The Lok Sabha’s Ethics Committee on Wednesday asked BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai to appear before it for “oral evidence” on October 26 in connection with the ruling party leader’s “cash for query” allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. ‘Oral evidence of Dr. Nishikant Dubey, MP, in respect of complaint dated 15 October, 2023 given by him against Mahua Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament,’ the subject of the Lok Sabha secretariat communication to him read.

The letter sent by a secretariat official said, ‘I am directed to state that the Committee on Ethics has decided to hear you in the above matter, in person, on Thursday, 26 October, 2023...’