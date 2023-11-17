‘Ethanol plants to be established in all cooperative sugar mills’

Chandigarh: Haryana Cooperation and Public Health Engineering Minister Dr. Banwari Lal said that the state government will establish ethanol plants at an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in all cooperative sugar mills. This initiative aims to mitigate losses and enhance the economic sustainability of these mills. In addition, it is also proposed to set up compressed biogas plants in cooperative sugar mills.



Dr. Banwari Lal addressing the gathering during the formal inauguration of the 68th crushing session at Rohtak Cooperative Sugar Mill in the village of Bhali Anandpur. Former Minister Manish Grover and the mill’s managing director, Maj Gayatri Ahlawat also present on this occasion. He said that 120 KLPD capacity ethanol plant will be set up in Rohtak Cooperative Sugar Mill, with Meham Cooperative Sugar Mill also being connected to it. Another ethanol plant with a capacity of 68 KLPD has already been established in Shahbad Cooperative Sugar Mill.

During his address, Dr. Banwari Lal expressed appreciation for the farmers and officially inaugurated the Vita booth within the mill premises. He highlighted the state government’s effort to increase the crushing capacity of cooperative sugar mills, ensuring that every farmer’s sugarcane in the state can be processed locally. The minister commended the efficient token system implemented by the mill, streamlining the process for farmers to quickly weigh their sugarcane.