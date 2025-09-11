ETCS, ATO & PSD: Meerut Metro and RRTS to share tracks for the first time in rail history

New Delhi/Meerut: For the first time in Indian Railways history, metro rail services and regional rapid rail will operate on the same track. The upcoming Meerut Metro and Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS), also called Namo Bharat, runs from Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in Uttar Pradesh and will share tracks up to Modipuram.

Namo Bharat trains will stop at only three stations over a stretch of more than 20 kilometres, while the Meerut Metro will have 13 stations along the same route, ensuring extensive connectivity.

However, this integration raises important questions about train scheduling and signalling systems, both vital for passenger safety and operational efficiency. Officials from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) told Millennium Post that Namo Bharat trains will use a hybrid Level 3 signalling system based on the European Train Control System (ETCS), leveraging Long-Term Evolution (LTE) radio technology, one of the most advanced signalling frameworks in the world.

This is the first global deployment combining the latest ETCS standard, advanced interlocking systems, Platform Screen Doors (PSD), and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) over LTE radio. The system is designed to enhance train frequency, reduce wait times, and boost capacity by enabling more trains to pass through stations seamlessly and safely.

“The integration of ETCS with Platform Screen Doors at every station ensures that trains only depart after both the train doors and platform doors are securely closed,” an NCRTC official explained. “Passenger safety has been our highest priority throughout the implementation of the Namo Bharat project.”

The ETCS Level 2 signalling system allows trains from different operators to run on shared infrastructure, eliminating dependence on a single vendor for future extensions. This flexibility optimises resources, reduces costs, and simplifies network upgrades and expansions.

LTE-based communication offers high-throughput links for mission-critical data, voice, video, and Internet of Things (IoT) exchanges between trains, trackside equipment, and control centres. Real-time communication ensures smooth operations, even under varying environmental conditions.

The ETCS technology, widely used across Europe’s GSM-R networks, is being phased out globally and is expected to be unsupported by 2025–2030. This new LTE-based signalling solution marks a forward-looking upgrade, keeping pace with global trends while addressing India’s expanding transport needs.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in March 2019, with construction commencing in June of the same year. The first phase, known as the priority corridor, covers 17 kilometres (10.56 miles) from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot and was initially scheduled to become operational by March 2023. However, delays—primarily due to ongoing construction at various stations, especially in Ghaziabad—pushed the timeline forward. The corridor was ultimately inaugurated on 20 October 2023.

The full stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut is expected to be operational by this year. The corridor’s operational length has been expanded in phases: on 6 March 2024, service was extended from Duhai Depot to Modinagar North, increasing the operational span to approximately 34 kilometres (21.13 miles). It further extended to Meerut South on August 18, 2024, covering approximately 42 kilometres (26.10 miles), and eventually reached New Ashok Nagar on January 5, 2025, bringing the total operational length to roughly 55 kilometres (34.18 miles).