Estimated 63.94% voter turnout in Telangana, political parties keep fingers crossed

HYDERABAD: With an estimated 63.94 per cent voter turnout in an election where exit poll results were trying to seal the fate of parties even before all the ballot boxes were sealed, Telangana witnessed what is widely considered the fiercest poll battle since its formation. The BRS was trying to retain power for a consecutive third term in the state, while the opposition Congress mounted an all-out effort to unseat the incumbent.



Keen on forming its government, the BJP has also conducted an elaborate campaign with a host of top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing rallies in the state. The BRS has been in power since 2014 when the previous UPA government at the Centre carved Telangana out of Andhra Pradesh.

The election was peaceful except for a few incidents of minor skirmishes. TV visuals showed party workers of the BRS and the Congress arguing with each other at some polling stations in districts. However, police later dispersed them.

The polling began at 7 AM amid tight security and it concluded at 4 PM in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected constituencies, while the process ended at 5 PM in the 106 other segments.

However, those who were in queue at closing time were allowed to cast their vote.

As on November 29, law enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor, freebies among others all worth about Rs 759 crore in the state ever since the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9, an official release said.

The counting of votes would be taken up on December 3.