Establish feedback cell on garbage collection: Haryana CM to officials

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed officials to establish a dedicated feedback cell within the Urban Local Bodies Department to collect public input on garbage collection services in municipalities.

He said that the feedback cell should be integrated with the CM Dashboard to enable real-time monitoring and continuous improvement of cleanliness initiatives so that cities can be made cleaner and more beautiful.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while presiding over a review meeting of the Urban Local Bodies Department here on Thursday. Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goyal also present in the meeting.

Reiterating the commitment to make the cities clean and beautiful, the Chief Minister instructed the department to implement door-to-door garbage collection using advanced technology across all Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Committees so that accurate information about the vehicles and manpower engaged in this work can be available on the basis of live location.