Essential to consider needs of society while drafting legislation: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday emphasised that it is essential to consider not only the language of the law but also the emotions, needs and aspirations of the society while drafting legislation.

Chief Minister Saini made these remarks while addressing the participants of the 36th International Training Programme in Legislative Drafting, being organised at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha from April 16 to April 21.

“A well-crafted legislative draft should not only address the existing issues but also guide the society towards progress,” Saini said, according to an official statement here.

The Haryana government has consistently worked to ensure that policy and law-making processes are inclusive and robust. Through e-governance, the state has introduced greater transparency in governance and made significant strides in sectors such as education, healthcare and women’s empowerment, he said.

“We are now steadily moving toward making the legislative process more modern, inclusive and accessible,” he added.

The training programme is being held in collaboration with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Twenty-eight participants from 13 countries including Ecuador, Honduras, Guatemala, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Maldives, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe are taking part in this initiative. Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan was also present on the occasion.

Saini said India, as the world’s largest democracy, takes great pride in its legislative system which has consistently set benchmarks in social justice, inclusivity and transparency.