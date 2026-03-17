Essential that children have access to nutritious food, quality education: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said it is essential that children, who are the future of the nation, have ready access to nutritious food and quality education.

She said that a safe and bright future for children is not solely the responsibility of the government, but a shared responsibility of all.

"When teachers, parents, social organisations, the corporate sector, and every segment of society work together, then we lay a strong foundation for the coming generation. We must ensure that every child receives quality education, nutritious food, good health, and a clean and safe environment. These fundamentals enable holistic development of children," Murmu said.

The president was speaking during an event to commemorate the five billion meals of Akshaya Patra Foundation at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here. Murmu served the five billionth meal during the event, according to a statement issued by the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The president also served meals and personally fed the children with her own hands at the event, it said.

Murmu said that serving five billion meals is a remarkable achievement of the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The president said that it is essential that children, who are the future of the nation, have ready access to nutritious food and quality education.

She said that education is the instrument that determines the opportunities available in an individual's life and paves the way for their success.

"It serves as an effective medium for transformation and empowerment. The process of empowerment and capacity-building begins to take shape from the very moment children start attending school. School equips children with the skills and experiences necessary to effectively navigate the challenges of daily life and to become responsible, conscientious citizens," Murmu said.

The theme of the event, 'From a well-nourished and well-educated India to a developed India’, underscores the significance of a nourished and educated society in realising our national resolve to build ‘Viksit Bharat’ by the year 2047, she said.

The president commended Akshaya Patra Foundation for working continuously to address the issue of malnutrition among children by delivering mid-day meals to schools for the past 25 years.

Murmu said that the government of India has launched numerous significant initiatives aimed at providing adequate nutrition and improved healthcare services to pregnant mothers and children.

The school lunch programme, implemented under PM POSHAN, has proven to be a significant incentive for parents to send their children to school, the president said, adding that numerous studies substantiate that, as a result of this programme, there has been an increase in children's enrolment, attendance, and retention in schools.

There has also been a remarkable improvement in their learning capabilities and academic performance, she said.

Murmu was happy to note that Akshaya Patra Foundation is playing an important role in furthering the objectives of ‘Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan,’ which aims to ensure quality and inclusive education for all children by the year 2030.

The president said that children are not merely beneficiaries of the free meal programme but the architects of the nation's bright future.

"The nutritious food they receive today is an investment in our nation's human capital. The healthy, educated and energetic children will constitute India's workforce and play a pivotal role in achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047," she added.

The event was attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Akshaya Patra’s founders - Madhu Pandit Dasa, chairman and president of ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) Bangalore, and Chanchalapathi Dasa, vice chairman and senior vice president, among others.

As an implementing partner of the government of India’s flagship PM-POSHAN initiative, Akshaya Patra has been serving fresh, nutritious meals to millions of children studying in government schools across India, the statement said.

The foundation is currently feeding 2.35 million children through its state-of-the-art kitchens in 78 locations across 16 states and 3 Union Territories of India, and aspires to feed 3 million children every day by 2030, it said.

"As India steadily advances toward the vision of Viksit Bharat, these milestones highlight our continued commitment to strengthening school nutrition programmes and expanding our reach to support more children across the country," Madhu Pandit Dasa said.

Chanchalapathi Dasa said, “It is a joyous occasion for Akshaya Patra as we have reached a significant milestone of serving 5 billion cumulative meals in our 25-year journey".

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation and an implementing partner for the government's flagship PM POSHAN initiative. It was established in 2000.