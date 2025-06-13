ESIC hospital sets a benchmark with 100% success in kidney transplants

Hyderabad: In a remarkable feat for public healthcare, the ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation) Hospital in Sanathnagar, Hyderabad, has achieved a 100 percent success rate in kidney transplants, with all 26 transplants performed to date resulting in positive outcomes.

The government facility stands out in a domain dominated mainly by private hospitals, not only for its clinical excellence but also for its expanding role in promoting organ donation awareness and access among economically weaker sections.

“Our first transplant was performed using a kidney received from another hospital in Telangana,” said a senior transplant coordinator at ESIC hospital. The transplant was done at ESIC with a live donor in November 2021.

“Since then, we have steadily built our capacity. In February 2024, we conducted our first deceased donor transplant, marking a significant step forward in self-sufficiency,” he said.

While private hospitals typically see higher rates of organ donation, experts point out that this is often due to their ability to engage directly and extensively with patients’ families.

“In private setups, it’s easier to convince relatives for kidney donations,” the official noted. “In cities like Delhi, where people are generally more aware and educated, consent is easier to obtain. In Hyderabad, even if the patient gives written consent before death, family refusal often becomes a barrier to donation,” he added.

National data from 2023 reveals that India saw 1,099 deceased organ donations, with Telangana contributing a commendable 200. These numbers highlight the growing awareness of organ donation in the state, yet underline the roadblocks faced at the community level, especially in securing consent from next of kin.

ICU infrastructure is another key factor influencing transplant numbers. “More ICU beds directly translate to more transplant opportunities,” the hospital official explained. “Organ donation largely depends on brain-dead patients being maintained in intensive care, and we are working to increase that capacity.”

Beyond transplants, ESIC Sanathnagar also plays a critical role in renal care through its dialysis unit. With an increasing number of patients requiring long-term dialysis, the hospital is seen as a lifeline for workers and their families under the ESIC scheme. By offering subsidised or free dialysis services to the beneficiaries, the hospital has reduced financial burdens and prepared suitable candidates for future transplants.