‘ESI healthcare providing med service to 25L people’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed that ESI Health Care, Haryana is providing comprehensive medical services to 25 lakh insured persons working in organised sectors and their family members through 7 ESI Hospitals (4 ESIS and 3 ESIC), 3 Ayurvedic units, 1 Mobile and 85 Dispensaries across the state.



While apprising about the ESI Health Care facilities to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav during a meeting of ESI Health Care here on Monday, Khattar informed that new dispensaries have been functional at Kurukshetra and Taraori. The dispensary opened at Jhadli will also be functional soon.

Khattar expressed gratitude to Bhupender Yadav and said that the Government has given Administrative Approval for construction of six new 100 bedded ESI Hospitals at Hisar, Rohtak , Sonipat Ambala , Karnal and Panchkula.