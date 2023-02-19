ESI Healthcare building inaugurated at Panchkula

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Directorate ESI Healthcare Department, Haryana at Sector 14, Panchkula on Sunday. With the construction of this building, better administrative facilities will be made available to the insured persons of Haryana as well as the North region.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister and the Union Minister also laid the foundation stone of ESI Dispensary at Sonipat’s Rai and Barhi. At present, the number of ESI-insured persons in Haryana is 25 lakh.

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, Haryana Minister of State for Labour and Revenue, Anoop Dhanak and MLA Rai, Mohan Lal Badoli were also present on the occasion.

Insured ESI beneficiaries can also avail the facility in hospitals of the Haryana Health Department

Addressing the mediapersons after the inauguration, Chief Minister Khattar said that with the opening of the newly constructed regional office of ESI in Panchkula, the administrative activities of ESI-insured persons of Haryana as well as Punjab, Himachal and other states, would be carried out smoothly.