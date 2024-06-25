ER’s Malda Division closes unauthorised trespassing near Gankar Railway Station

Kolkata: Following the construction on road under bridge (RUB) near Gankar Railway Station on the New Farakka-Azimganj section under Malda Division of Eastern Railway (ER), the Railway authorities were successfully able to close unauthorised trespassing.



The RUB was constructed to facilitate the safe movement of road vehicles and pedestrians in the area. However, according to authorities, despite the availability of RUB, local inhabitants continued to risk their lives by using the unauthorised crossing, jeopardising their safety and that of the train movements.

In response, divisional authorities and branch officers engaged with the local community to educate them on the dangers of such unauthorised trespassing and to encourage the use of the road under the bridge. Considering the demands made by the locals, the divisional authorities sanctioned improvement works like widening of road, adequate lighting arrangements and measures to prevent water logging in RUB.

Thereafter, the locals agreed to the closure of the 12-year-old trespassing site, and the same was executed on June 23. Fencing was erected over a span of 75 metres on one side and 25 metres on the other side of the trespassing area. “This intervention has significantly enhanced safety for school children, villagers, and elderly persons, who can now safely utilise the underpass without the risk of accidents,” Railway authorities stated. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report on ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022’ deaths due to Railway crossing accidents during 2022 stood at 2,455 which was more compared to 1,507 deaths in 2018. During 2022, 546 cases of accidental deaths were reported in Bengal.