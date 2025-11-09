Ernakulam-B’luru Vande Bharat Express launch marks a new chapter in South’s rail connectivity

ERNAKULAM: The high-speed rail network in the country received a major fillip on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express. Flagged off along with three other Vande Bharat Express services in a virtual ceremony, the new semi-high-speed train will boost connectivity between Kerala and Karnataka, two of South India’s most important economic and cultural hubs. The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week, covering a distance of about 596 km in only 8 hours and 40 minutes, thereby saving more than 2 hours of journey time compared to the existing services. The train will traverse through Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri before reaching Bengaluru’s KSR station.

Designed for comfort, speed, and efficiency, this train has world-class amenities like reclining seats, automatic doors, Wi-Fi aboard, GPS-based passenger information systems, bio-vacuum toilets, and LED lighting, besides other energy-efficient features. While the maximum permissible speed for the train is 160 km/h, it would run at an average speed of about 70 km/h due to terrain and operational constraints on this route. Speaking at the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi said that the new service symbolises India’s rapid progress in modern transportation infrastructure. “Trains like Vande Bharat Express represent a self-reliant and aspirational India. They bring comfort, speed, and pride in our people, while connecting regions of cultural and economic importance,” he added. He said the Ernakulam–Bengaluru line will facilitate not only hassle-free travel by professionals, students, and tourists but also act as a catalyst for economic activity across southern India. This train will, in particular, meet the travel demand of thousands of daily commuters and professionals between Bengaluru’s IT corridor and Kerala’s industrial and port areas. It is also foreseen to improve tourism between the two states, with popular destinations to be linked like Kochi, Coimbatore, and the Nilgiris. The route provides a sleek, comfortable alternative to long-distance road travel, ensuring a quicker and smoother journey.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The introduction of the Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat is part of the government’s commitment to offering world-class travel experiences. This train is not only about speed; it is about the transformation in the passenger experience. From design to manufacturing, every element of Vande Bharat is made in India.” The punctuality and efficiency for the new service were ensured by Southern Railway with upgraded track sections and modern signalling systems that allowed semi-high-speed operations. The maintenance facilities were upgraded at Ernakulam and Bengaluru for seamless operations and safety. The improved connectivity by the train, especially for tourism, textiles, IT, and logistics industries, will go a long way in boosting the economy of both Kerala and Karnataka, according to the officials. The Vande Bharat service will further support educational and medical travel between the two states with more convenience to students and their families.