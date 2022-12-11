Era of neglect of temples is behind us: EAM Jaishankar

Varanasi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that temples are "keepers of our culture and history" and the Modi government is focused on creating, rebuilding and restoring India's rich traditions for the benefit of the entire world.



Stressing that the era of "neglect of temples is behind us", he said that the "wheel of history is turning, it is coming back. It is the rise of India".

"It is not enough just to hold our own, we have to promote, present, we have to take our culture to the rest of the world," Jaishankar said, stressing that the Modi government is committed to ensuring Indian culture and heritage gets the right place.

He was addressing the Kashi Tamil Sangamam on the subject 'contribution of temples in society and nation building' being held here.

Global rebalancing is being expressed in culture as much as in politics and economics. A truly democratic and pluralistic world order must see a full expression of India's heritage, abroad as much as at home, Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Throwing light on rebalancing, he said, "Yesterday I spoke at the Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya about rebalancing. How the world is no longer completely western. The world today has many cultures, many societies and many people.

"I spoke about political rebalancing which started after independence and economic rebalancing. But rebalancing will only happen if there is cultural rebalancing. Our faith, our belief, our culture must get recognition, must get its due place in the rest of the world. That is our commitment to all of you."

Temples are keepers of our culture and history. They are centres of knowledge and promoters of arts and crafts, he said.

"The cultural diplomacy of the Modi Government is focused on creating, rebuilding and restoring our rich traditions for the benefit of the entire world. This is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," Jaishankar said.