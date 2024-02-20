Era of bomb blasts replaced by development: PM Modi in J&K

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the revocation of Article 370 was pivotal in fostering the comprehensive development of Jammu and Kashmir.



Addressing a large gathering at the Maulana Azad Stadium here, where he launched projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 13,500 crore for other parts of the nation, Modi highlighted the surge in investments from Gulf countries following a G20 event held in the region last year, which brought global attention to its scenic beauty.

Modi heralded a new era for the region and declared that Jammu and Kashmir is breaking free from dynastic rule, with his government now directly engaging with the populace.

During his over 30-minute speech, Modi reminisced about the tumultuous past of J&K marred by violence and separatism and commended the current shift towards a harmonious and prospering Jammu and Kashmir, attributing it to balanced development initiatives.

“We have seen the days when only disappointing news used to come from JK. Bomb, guns, kidnapping and separatism had become its misfortune. Today, we are seeing a new J&K with balanced and holistic development,” Modi said in his speech which he began in Dogri language.

Despite rain, thousands of locals attended the rally. It was Modi’s second visit to the Jammu region after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Earlier he had addressed a public rally in Samba district in April 2022.

Expressing his vision for a flourishing Jammu and Kashmir, Modi shared his optimism regarding investments from Gulf countries, underscoring the positive reception towards the erstwhile state.

Describing Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, as the “biggest hurdle” in the development of the erstwhile state, he said the constitutional provision was the main impediment in bringing all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP government has dismantled this wall.