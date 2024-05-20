ER urges public not to steal water cooler taps

Kolkata: Persistent stealing of water cooler taps from various stations under Eastern Railway, particularly Sealdah, forced authorities to request the public to refrain from stealing or vandalising the amenities provided.

At Sealdah Station, the authorities reported that three taps of a water cooler were broken within 15 days of its installation.

Water faucets of water cooler at Sealdah Station have either been damaged or theft as detected on May 18. At Sealdah Station, 12 additional water coolers were installed at different locations to cope up with the huge demand of cold water during the recent heat waves in Kolkata. The coolers with UV and other high-end technology costs around Rs 1.2 lakh each.

“Eastern Railway earnestly appeals to the public to cooperate with our ongoing efforts to provide essential cold drinking water as a means of hydration relief amidst the blistering heat. The act of obstructing this welfare initiative not only jeopardises the comfort of genuine passengers but also undermines the collective welfare of the community at large,” the authorities stated.