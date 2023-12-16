ER bagged best workshop in rolling stock at Railway Week Central Function

KOLKATA: Eastern Railway bagged the best workshop in rolling stock category for Liluah Workshop at the 68th Railway Week Central Function – ‘Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar-2023’ on December 15.



Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw handed over the coveted Best Workshop (Rolling Stock) Shield to the General Manager of Eastern Railway Amar Prakash Dwivedi. Chief Workshop Manager of Liluah Yatish Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Two employees of Eastern Railway, Senior Divisional Engineer Kartik Singh and Loco Pilot (Passenger) Aman Anand were also awarded by the Railway Minister for their exemplary contribution and dedicated service.

Addressing the gathering after conferring the awards, Vaishnaw congratulated the awardees for their exceptional work and effort. He said: “More electrification has been done in 9.5 years than in the past 40 years. Lack of Investment, which was the biggest problem for railways, is now a thing of the past.”

The ‘Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar’ (AVRSP) was conferred on 100 Railway Employees from various Divisions, Production Units & Railway PSUs all over the country for their outstanding services. He also presented 21 Shields for promoting best practices among Railway employees.