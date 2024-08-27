ER adds stops, revises timings for several trains

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) has announced additional experimental stoppages and revised timings for several trains over East Central Railway on Monday.



According to a statement issued by the ER, the Patna-Hatia Express and Hatia-Patna Express will now make an additional stop at Bansipur. Similarly, the Sealdah-Ballia Express and Ballia-Sealdah Express will halt at Mananpur. The Howrah-Mokama Express and Mokama-Howrah Express will stop at Bhalui, while the Tatanagar-Thawe Express, Thawe-Tatanagar Express, Tatanagar-Katihar Express, and Katihar-Tatanagar Express will have a new stop at Barhiya. Additionally, the Jasidih-Kiul MEMU Passenger and Kiul-Jasidih MEMU Passenger will make a stop at Shaheed Jitendra Halt Gopalpur.

Passengers are advised to verify the specific dates when these additional stops will be implemented. The arrival and departure times of the

Patna-Hatia Express at Basuachak and Mananpur have been revised. Similarly, the arrival and departure times of the Jasidih-Kiul MEMU Passenger at Bhalui have been revised, effective from August 17.