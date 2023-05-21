Environmental refugees: Climate change-induced water crisis forces villagers to brink in Uttar Pradesh

Chitrakoot: Sukhai, 30, and his wife Rajmati, 24, are experiencing an unprecedented water crisis in their village of Uchchadi in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.



They are among millions of people in India who are facing the gradual effects of climate change, which are pushing them towards becoming environmental refugees.

The water level in their region has significantly decreased, leaving them with limited water for daily needs and irrigation. They are forced to travel long distances to fetch water from a nearby well, causing great hardship. The lack of clean water has also resulted in health issues, such as skin infections.

Sukhai conveyed his deep concern, remarking: “The current state of affairs in our region is extremely critical. Previously, we had an abundant water source to irrigate our crops, but now the water levels have drastically diminished, making it almost impractical to fulfill our daily water requirements. We face immense challenges daily as we undertake long journeys to obtain water from a nearby well.”

Rajmati chimed in, saying: “The scarcity of water has also had a detrimental impact on our well-being. Inadequate water for washing our clothes has led to insufficient cleanliness, resulting in skin infections and other ailments.”

The severity of the crisis has reached a point where people have been unable to take showers for weeks due to water scarcity. This situation has led to tensions and conflicts among villagers as they compete for limited water supply. Raja Bhaiya, who oversees the NGO Vidya Dham Samiti in Chitrakoot, emphasised the scarcity of water in the region, highlighting that bathing is regarded as wasteful. Given the scorching temperatures surpassing 42 degrees Celsius, people abstain from bathing for more than a week, subjecting themselves to potential health risks.

The desperate situation has driven Sukhai, Rajmati, and many others to consider leaving their village and seeking work as city labourers. Sadly, their situation is not unique, as millions of people in India have been displaced by climate-related disasters such as floods, cyclones, and droughts. The village depends solely on a lone tube well for its water supply, but the availability is both limited and slow.

Each morning at 4 am, women in the village form a line with their utensils, jerry cans, and containers, hoping to collect water once the supply starts. Unfortunately, tensions frequently arise as women accuse one another of breaking the queue, resulting in arguments and, at times, physical confrontations.

Raja Bhaiya acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating: “This violence is a direct result of the desperation caused by the water crisis, highlighting the urgent necessity for effective solutions that ensure equal access to water for everyone.”

Overwhelmed by the escalating conflicts, many villagers have reluctantly made the difficult choice to abandon their village and seek employment as manual laborers in cities. Their predicament is not an isolated case. According to a report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), India experienced the highest number of internal displacements globally in 2020, with over 9 million people compelled to leave their homes due to climate-related disasters such as floods, cyclones, and droughts.

Droughts have become more frequent and severe due to climate change, leading to further displacement. The displacement of people due to climate change is expected to increase in the future.

Although the Indian government has launched initiatives to address water scarcity, such as the Jal Shakti Abhiyan and the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, significant results are yet to be seen.