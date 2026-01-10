Entrepreneurs will play a pivotal role in building a developed Chhattisgarh: CM Sai

Raipur: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai attended the inauguration ceremony of 'Cosmo Trade and Build Fair Expo 2026', recently organized by the Rotary Club of Cosmopolitan Raipur in the state capital Raipur. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Shri Sai said that entrepreneurs will play a crucial role in realizing the vision of 'Developed Chhattisgarh'.

Chief Minister Shri Sai said that Chhattisgarh Government is working for the upliftment of every section of society. With the objective of strengthening the business ecosystem and ensuring benefits to consumers, GST rates have been reduced, resulting in direct advantages for the general public. GST reforms have led to a reduction in the prices of several commodities, and the overall GST process has been significantly simplified.

Shri Sai said that Chhattisgarh’s new industrial policy is being widely appreciated both within the country and abroad. The state has already received investment proposals exceeding Rs 8 lakh crore. These proposals span across all sectors, and work on many of them has already commenced on the ground. Employment generation remains a key focus of the state government. Under the new industrial policy, special incentives have been provisioned for entrepreneurs who generate employment for more than 1,000 people.

Chief Minister Shri Sai further said that Rotary Clubs and entrepreneurs alike will have an important role to play in building a developed Chhattisgarh. Rotary Clubs are engaged not only in enterprise but also in philanthropic activities, and the social initiatives undertaken by the club are highly commendable. He expressed happiness that this expo is the largest of its kind in Central India, featuring more than 300 stalls. Such a large-scale event, he said, will undoubtedly benefit Chhattisgarh.

Raipur Member of Parliament Shri Brijmohan Agrawal said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh is moving rapidly on the path of development. The state has received investment proposals worth nearly Rs 8 lakh crore, which is a matter of pride. He noted that this year marks the 16th edition of the expo organised by the Rotary Club, an organisation deeply committed to service. He also highlighted Rotary Club’s significant contribution to polio eradication efforts.

During the programme, Chief Minister Shri Sai inaugurated a Mobile Eye Clinic ambulance. He also honoured 25 women entrepreneurs for their outstanding contributions across various sectors and released a book dedicated to these women entrepreneurs. On the occasion, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Shri Rakesh Chaturvedi, Shri Ram Garg, members of the Rotary Club of Cosmopolitan Raipur, and a large number of citizens were present.