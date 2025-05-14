Entrepreneurs commend Haryana govt for facilitating global business opportunities

Chandigarh: A delegation of agricultural machinery manufacturers, progressive farmers and entrepreneurs from the food processing sector in Haryana has called on Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his residence ‘Sant Kabir Kutir’.

During the meeting, delegation members discussed with the Chief Minister about investment and business opportunities in Tanzania. They also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the guidance being provided by the Haryana government and the global business opportunities it has facilitated.

While addressing the delegation in the meeting, which took place late Monday evening, Chief Minister Saini said that the state government aims to ensure a strong presence of Haryana entrepreneurs not just within India, but also on the global stage.

He said that now is the time to move beyond limiting business to just the state or country. There is a need to go global, seize international opportunities and expand businesses so that Haryana’s industrialists can establish a strong presence in foreign markets as well. He further pointed out that East Africa, particularly Tanzania, is emerging as a key market, and the Haryana government is committed to supporting the industry in this direction.

In the meeting, representatives of the delegation expressed their appreciation, stating that this is the first time since Haryana’s formation that a state government has taken such proactive steps to support traders in entering the global market.

According to the Department of Foreign Cooperation, on the initiative of the Haryana government, a business cooperation visit to Tanzania has been confirmed and the business relations between Tanzania and Haryana are getting stronger.