Entrance examination in Sainik schools to be held on Jan 21, 2024

KOLKATA: The next All India Sainik School Entrance Examination for admissions to classes VI and IX in Sainik schools for the 2024-25 session will be held on January 21, 2024.



As part of this, admissions to Sainik School, Purulia, in class VI (for boys and girls) and in class IX (for boys only) for the session 2024-25 will also be conducted.

Candidates aged between 10 and 12 years as of March 31, 2024, may apply for admission to class VI, while candidates in the age group of 13 to 15 years as of March 31, 2024, who have passed the class VIII examination from a recognized school, can apply for class IX admission.

The last date for online submission of the application form is December 16 (up to 5 pm), and the deadline for online payment of fees is also the same (up to 11.50 pm).