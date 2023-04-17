Entrance exam for Army recruitment commences

New Delhi: The Indian Army has transformed the procedure for recruitment of Agniveers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other categories with the introduction of a computer based online Common Entrance Exam as the first step.



The online CEE for eligible registered candidates commenced at 375 examination centers in 176 pan-India locations on Monday and will continue till April 26.

The online exam is being conducted with assistance from Education Consultancy Services India Limited, a Mini Ratna Company under the Ministry of Education.

The technological threshold of youth in the nation has improved significantly and with enhanced network connectivity and the proliferation of smartphones, the youth is now empowered to undertake an online exam instead of travelling long distances to appear for physical exams.

The changed methodology will ensure an increased focus on the cognitive aspect during selection and prevent the chances of malpractice. It will have wider outreach across the country and also reduce the large crowds seen during recruitment rallies to make them more manageable and easier to conduct.