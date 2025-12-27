‘Entire world feels proud of this unparalleled, extraordinary sacrifice’

CHANDIGARH/FATEHGARH SAHIB: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday bowed his head in reverence at the historic Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, paying homage to Mata Gujri Ji and the younger Sahibzadas, Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, for their supreme sacrifices.

Highlighting the significance of the days of Shaheedi Sabha, CM Mann said that all of Punjab observes these days as “Days of Mourning,” as it was during this period that the tyrant rulers bricked alive the younger Sahibzadas of Dashmesh Pitaah.

“The entire world feels proud of this unparalleled and extraordinary sacrifice, an act not only revered by Punjabis and Indians, but by humanity across the globe. Nearly 50 lakh devotees visit Fatehgarh Sahib during the Shaheedi Sabha to seek blessings at the holy shrine,” he added.

Interacting with the media after paying obeisance, the Chief Minister said that these great sacrifices remain unmatched in human history and will continue to inspire future generations to resist tyranny, oppression, and injustice. “Every inch of this sacred land is blessed, drawing countless devotees who come to bow before this holy place. This pious soil is a source of inspiration not only for Sikhs but for the entire human race,” he said.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the naming of the younger Sahibzadas’ martyrdom day as Veer Bal Diwas, the Chief Minister said that when the decision was first taken by the BJP led Union govt, the Shiromani Akali Dal publicly supported it through a tweet.