‘Entire Modi ecosystem being galvanised on mimicry non-issue’

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday said the “entire Modi ecosystem” is now being galvanised on the “so-called mimicry non-issue” while it remains silent on how a BJP MP “facilitated entry of two intruders” into Lok Sabha and on the suspension of over 140 MPs.

The Opposition party hit back at the BJP for its criticism of a TMC leader’s mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying a “desperate attempt” is being made to divert attention from the unprecedented suspension of MPs by raising this issue.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed the Prime Minister for the criticism over the mimicry issue and alleged that Narendra Modi, while bidding farewell to Hamid Ansari, who was retiring as vice president and chairman of Rajya Sabha after a long 10-year tenure, mocked Ansari, reducing his identity to his religion.

This is nothing but an absolutely pathetic attempt to divert attention from the “undemocratic suspension of 144 MPs from Parliament and the shocking security breach in Lok Sabha on December 13th”, he said. The Congress’ attack came after Modi called Dhankhar and expressed great pain over the “abject theatrics” of some MPs in Parliament complex.