Entire country to adopt CM Yogi's 'River Drone Survey Model'

Lucknow: The Yogi government's initiative for river conservation in Uttar Pradesh has now become a national model. For the first time, any state has made such extensive use of a high-tech river drone survey system for river conservation. The impact has been so effective that the central government has decided to implement UP's model across the entire country.

The State Clean Ganga Mission has completed drone surveys of approximately 150 kilometers of the Ganga, Yamuna, Gomti, Varuna, and Pandu rivers, injecting new energy into river rejuvenation efforts. Surveys conducted in major cities like Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Kanpur have made it easier to clearly identify the actual condition of the rivers, pollution sources, and points where drains discharge.

The First Major Benefit to Reach Kanpur District

The first major benefit of these efforts will go to Kanpur district. Following the drone survey, an action plan for zero discharge into rivers is being prepared. Once implemented, the rivers will achieve zero discharge status.

New Direction for Gomti River Rejuvenation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's priority has always been to make the state's rivers completely clean and ensure direct benefits to local people. In line with this vision, identifying drains and controlling pollution has now become easier. A comprehensive rejuvenation action plan based on drone surveys is being prepared for Lucknow city, which will give a new direction to the Gomti river's transformation.

River Rejuvenation Along with Cleanliness in Every Village

State Clean Ganga Mission Project Director Joginder Singh stated that unprecedented work is being done for river conservation under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. He said that not only are the rivers being rejuvenated, but these efforts are also creating new opportunities for cleanliness, employment, and environmental protection in every village.

The result of Yogi government's people-welfare policies and strong use of technology is that Uttar Pradesh has now become the leading state in river conservation in the country. Along with this, the entire country is set to adopt Uttar Pradesh's model