Ensuring better civic smenities for citizens is Punjab govt's top priority: Dr Ravjot Singh

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is committed to providing better civic amenities to the residents of Punjab. Punjab's Minister for Local Government, Dr. Ravjot Singh, emphasized that all ongoing development projects across the state would be completed on time and that there is no shortage of funds to support these initiatives.

During a review meeting held at the Municipal Bhawan, Dr. Ravjot Singh, in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and Punjab Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, discussed various significant issues with key officials. The meeting included participation from the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Phagwara, Additional Deputy Commissioners (General) from Ferozepur, Moga, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, and executive officers of Nagar Panchayats such as Makhu, Mallowal Khas, Bagha Purana, Dharamkot, Fatehgarh Panjtoor, Nadala, Dhilwan, Begowal, Bhulath, and Balachaur.

Dr. Ravjot Singh emphasized that maintaining cleanliness and improving amenities for urban residents is a primary goal of the government. He instructed the officials to take proactive steps toward achieving these objectives.

Minister reviewed reports on various projects under multiple schemes, urging officials to ensure that all ongoing projects meet the highest standards.

He highlighted the importance of prioritizing sanitation in urban areas, directing that no city area should see piles of garbage. He called for door-to-door collection of waste and its scientific disposal. Additionally, he instructed that the sewerage systems be regularly cleaned with suction machines to prevent sewerage overflow on streets.

Dr. Ravjot Singh also stressed the need to provide clean drinking water to all urban residents. He directed officials to ensure that drinking water supply remains uncontaminated by sewerage at all times.

The meeting was also attended by MLAs from concerned constituencies, Additional Chief Secretary of Local Government Tejveer Singh, Director of Local Government Gurpreet Singh Khaira, CEO of PMIDC Deepti Uppal, and other senior department officials.

