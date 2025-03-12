Ensure timely completion of Hoshiarpur medical college, hospital: Pb CM to officials

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday asked the officials to ensure speedy and timely completion of the construction of Shaheed Udham Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences and Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of the proposed institute and civil hospital here at his official residence, the Chief Minister said that the institute is aimed at ensuring quality healthcare services to the people. He said that the institute will come up over an area of 21.41 acres at a cost of Rs 418.30 crore and will have a hospital with 300 unit beds and a medical college for 150 annual student intake.

Mann said that the ultra-modern hospital will have two basements, ground plus eight floors and a service floor at the existing Medical Hospital Campus Hoshiarpur.

Additionally, the Chief Minister said that the proposed medical college will have an auditorium and service blocks having two basements with ground plus six floors.

Similarly, he said that the medical college will have separate hostel facilities for boys and girls with provision for expansion keeping in view futuristic needs.

Mann said that in order to expedite the work, separate tenders should be called for the construction work of the medical college and civil hospital.

The Chief Minister said that it is imperative for accelerating the pace of the construction at the proposed site.

He said that it is the need of the hour to ensure that the residents of Kandi region get quality health services.