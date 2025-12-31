Ensure timely cleaning of all drains before monsoon, says CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has issued strict instructions to officials to proactively address potential water logging and flooding across the state ahead of the monsoon season.

He said that all drains must be cleaned in a timely manner and added that any delay or negligence in project execution will invite strict action against the concerned officers. The Chief Minister also directed Deputy Commissioners to regularly monitor all flood control projects.

Chairing the 57th meeting of the Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board here today, the Chief Minister approved 388 flood control schemes worth Rs 637.25 crore. This includes 59 schemes amounting to Rs 102 crore proposed by the Deputy Commissioners. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana was also present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister said that the state witnessed serious incidents of waterlogging and flooding in 2023 and again in 2025. Drawing lessons from these experiences, he stressed the need to formulate a concrete flood management plan immediately.

Meanwhile, chairing a review meeting of the Mhari Sadak App, Chief Minister Saini said that messages should be sent to all registered driving licence holders and vehicle owners to download the ‘Mhari Sadak’ App so that maximum citizens can use the App and contribute towards making all roads in the state pothole-free.